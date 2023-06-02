Saturday is National Trails Day and there will be events planned for in the Carolinas. (file photo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Saturday is National Trails Day and towns and cities will hold free guided hikes and bike rides throughout the Carolinas.

The Carolina Thread Trail and Catawba Lands Conservatory compiled a list of free hike and bike events in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Go here to register for selected events and read more about Saturday’s activities.

THREAD TRAIL GUIDED PROGRAMS

McAdenville, NC: Pharr Yarns Family Trail Hike

Denver, NC: Forney Creek Trail

Mt. Pleasant, NC: Buffalo Creek Preserve

Gaffney, SC: Lake Whelchel Trail

Great Falls, SC: Rocky Creek Trail

PARTNER PROGRAMS

Mount Holly, NC: Mount Holly’s National Trails Day Celebration at Tuckaseege Park

Fort Mill, SC: Anne Spring Close Greenway

McAdenville, NC: McAdenville Community Day

Kings Mountain, NC: Kings Mountain Gateway Trail

Shelby, NC: First Broad River Trail

Tails and Trails

Lancaster, SC: Walnut Creek Park