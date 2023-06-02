CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Saturday is National Trails Day and towns and cities will hold free guided hikes and bike rides throughout the Carolinas.
The Carolina Thread Trail and Catawba Lands Conservatory compiled a list of free hike and bike events in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Go here to register for selected events and read more about Saturday’s activities.
THREAD TRAIL GUIDED PROGRAMS
McAdenville, NC: Pharr Yarns Family Trail Hike
Denver, NC: Forney Creek Trail
Mt. Pleasant, NC: Buffalo Creek Preserve
Gaffney, SC: Lake Whelchel Trail
Great Falls, SC: Rocky Creek Trail
PARTNER PROGRAMS
Mount Holly, NC: Mount Holly’s National Trails Day Celebration at Tuckaseege Park
Fort Mill, SC: Anne Spring Close Greenway
McAdenville, NC: McAdenville Community Day
Kings Mountain, NC: Kings Mountain Gateway Trail
Shelby, NC: First Broad River Trail
Tails and Trails
Lancaster, SC: Walnut Creek Park