CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Carowinds is cracking down on unsupervised teens at SCarowinds. On Wednesday, the park announced a new youth chaperone policy.

The decision comes after the amusement park blamed “unruly kids” for causing a scare Saturday night that shut down SCarowinds early.

If you’re 17 or younger, you’re going to need a chaperone who’s 21 or older to get into SCarowinds, which runs Fridays, Saturdays, and some Sundays through October 30.

One mom with a toddler who stopped coming to Carowinds said if the policy works, she just might bring her family back. Terica Fletcher used to love going to Carowinds with her family.

“In the beginning, it was really fun,” said Fletcher, who lives in Fort Mill and runs a small business, Fo’la, in the town.

At one point, she said teens started getting out of control at the park.

“After COVID hit, I don’t know if it was they were stuck in the house, but they started getting rowdy, fights, so my husband and I, we just completely stopped going,” said Fletcher.

She believes most of the young people causing problems were not with an adult.

“I think that was the case, drop them off, come back in a couple of hours, pick them up, and that’s about it; it was a big daycare,” said Fletcher.

Carowinds just announced a new youth chaperone policy for SCarowinds.

If you’re 17 or younger, you’re going to need a chaperone who’s 21 or older to get into the park.

“The parents, it’s like they’re best friends, and they’re not controlling their kids, so I can’t say it will work or it won’t work,” said Fletcher.

The policy all came about because of what officials said were false reports of gunshots at SCarowinds Saturday night.

CMPD officers and a helicopter swarmed the amusement park after reports of people running around yelling that someone had a gun, forcing people to leave the park.

Officials said those reports were not accurate and “unruly kids” were to blame for the scare, which shut down the park early for the night.

Under this new policy, chaperones will have to show their photo ID at the ticket entry to the park, and they cannot have more than four young guests per chaperone with them.

“I might go and try it again, and if it gets too crazy, I’m not going to do it again,” said Fletcher.

Carowinds says if you’re 17 or younger and you’re at SCarowinds without a chaperone, you could get kicked out of the park. This chaperone policy is only for SCarowinds and not for standard operating days or other events at the park.