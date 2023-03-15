CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A cat was killed and two others were rescued when a home in northwest Charlotte went up in flames Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said firefighters were called to fire in the 5400 block of Carronbridge Lane where they found flames showing from a home.

Around 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 12 minutes.

Crews were able to rescue two cats from the home. Sadly, a third cat died in the fire.

The residents of the home are being assisted by American Red Cross, officials.

The Charlotte Fire Department deemed the fire “accidental” and said it was caused by an unattended candle.