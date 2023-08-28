SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Catawba College has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the Teagle Foundation to support The Pursuit- a humanities scholarship program for first year students.

The grant will increase access and expand the reach of the program to a larger portion of Catawba’s incoming students, according to the College.

If selected to join The Pursuit, students will receive a $2000 scholarship as part of their financial aid package.

Students who decide to major in humanities, English, history, modern foreign languages or religion will qualify for $2000 per year until their senior year.

Students who decide to major in a humanities field will receive $2,500 per year until their senior year.

“To get hands-on with philosophy means discovering how critical thinking shapes your ability to learn and grow, and finding what matters to you in your worlds as fundamental to each personal journey through life,” Dr. Megan Flocken, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, said. “This Fall I am guiding first-year students through an examination of what it means to be a hero (and villain), by working through our reading of a play, an autobiography, and a graphic novel, all forms of expression so fundamental to the study of humanities.”

Throughout their freshman year, students will participate in a variety of enrichment activities unique to The Pursuit, including lectures with important scholars, dinners with successful Catawba College alumni and visits to museums.

Students accepted to Catawba College for Fall 2024 are encouraged to apply to join The Pursuit by completing an application and writing a short essay in response to an assigned question.