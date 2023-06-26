CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Area Transit System has been awarded $30 million to invest in its electric fleet, the department announced on Monday.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

“CATS is working diligently on replacing its old, diesel buses,” CEO Brett Cagle said in a written statement. “These efforts work to reinforce our mission to deliver high quality, affordable transit services that connect people, jobs, and communities in the growing Charlotte region.”

The money specifically targets the following goals.

15 battery electric buses (BEB) and 16 hybrid electric-diesel buses

15 battery electric bus charging stations

Natural gas generator, replacing an existing diesel generator to ensure continuity of operations

Advancement of CATS workforce development and training program, eSERVE Academy

Software upgrades to current yard management systems and tooling for electric vehicle repair and maintenance

31 buses will be replaced and the money is coming via the Federal Transit Administration. An additional $27 million is being invested by CATS.