(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Many people around the Charlotte area are expected to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.

Here is a guide to just some of the events in and around Charlotte:

Saturday

MLK Parade in Cabarrus County – 9 a.m. beginning at A.L. Brown High School at 415 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Kannapolis.

Dream Day at the Ballpark – 10 a.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis

MLK Day Call to Service with United Way – Join the United Way at Northside Baptist Church in Charlotte from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help assemble snack packs for students in tutoring or after-school programs.

Sunday

MLK Concert – Opera Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with an Art *Poetry* Music MLK Concert at 4 p.m. at Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Charlotte.

MLK March – The City of Charlotte will host the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March and Wreath-Laying Memorial Event beginning at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Tryon and Phifer Streets.

Monday

MLK Prayer Breakfast – Starting at 7 a.m., Lenoir-Rhyne will host the university’s inaugural MLK Prayer Breakfast in the Cromer Center in Hickory.

Rock Hill MLK Interfaith Breakfast – At 8:30 a.m., the City of Rock Hill will host the Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at First Baptist Church.

MLK Day 2023: It Takes A Village – The Harvey B Gandtt Center for African-American Arts+Culture with a day-long celebration.

MLK Family March – MLK Family March and Wreath Laying Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at Barber Scotia College in Cabarrus County.