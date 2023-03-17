BALLANTYNE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sunday night, Ballantyne will see a major demolition. NCDOT crews are beginning the process of wrecking the old bridge that takes Ballantyne Commons Parkway over I-485.

NCDOT’s Jen Thompson told Queen City News, “The one thing people will notice, [is that] it will be noisy”.

The demolition work is part of the I-485 Express Lanes Project. Already underway, it will provide corridor improvements along Interstate 485 between Interstate 77 and Independence Boulevard.

Ballantyne resident Bazile Hazel expresses concerns over infrastructure and traffic issues. “I hope this new bridge helps.”

Because traffic is already using the new bridge, which is located a few feet to the side of the old bridge, Thompson claims that cars on Ballantyne Commons Parkway will not be impacted by the destruction. Drivers who suffered from bottlenecks will be relieved to see the 28-year-old bridge gone.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Bridge demolition is a four-week or more nightly process, running Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m.

Measures are in place to protect cars on I-485 directly under the bridge from falling debris. There will be a single-lane closure starting at 9 p.m. and then a double-lane closure at 11 p.m. Thompson promises the work will wrap up early in the morning before rush hour.

There is no official detour. NCDOT reminds drivers to be mindful of crews working in this location and to allow extra time to reach their destination.