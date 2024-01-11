CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With the backdrop of Vice President Kamala Harris visit to the Queen City to discuss a crime task force, Charlotte’s year-in-review crime statistics for 2023 are expected to be released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Thursday.

Data is expected to be released during a live news briefing at 9:30 a.m. Police Chief Johnny Jennings will be in attendance.

The trends in 2023 from data previously released included a downtick in homicides, and an increase in crimes involving minors.