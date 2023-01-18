CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New ideas are born daily – some from curiosity, others from pure annoyance while swimming on vacation.

“[I] couldn’t find a single pair of goggles that worked for me,” Bo Haaber said. “It makes sense, every face is different, and all of the goggles are the same.”

His frustrations turned into the foundation of a now successful business.

In 2016, Haaber and his two friends, now co-founders, created TheMagic5.

“This is where we produce all of our custom-made swimming goggles, and this is where we ship them to the whole world from here,” Haaber said.

To get the perfect fit, TheMagic5 created an app that analyzes the shape, curvature, and depth of their customer’s faces. That app then relays the information to robots in their Charlotte production facility.

“It told me that Holly has a size six nose piece, so what I will do is snap that into the goggle, and this is it; Holly’s goggles,” said Harris Helberg, head of production.

The company’s customization, quick production time, and rapid growth landed the founders face-to-face with the sharks of Shark Tank.

“It was super scary going on Shark Tank, but it was a fantastic experience,” Haaber said.

TheMagic5 walked away with two new partners and a $1 million deal.

“And that has really done some tremendous things for our company both with the work of the sharks that we have done, but also just in the exposure that we’ve had,” Haaber said.

Since their deal in 2022, Haaber says production at the Charlotte location went from upwards of 800 goggles a day to 2,000, and sales grew by 70%.

“I get super proud every time I read a positive review. And it always comes back to, ‘ok, this was the reason I did it, to really help people get better swimming experiences,'” Haaber said.