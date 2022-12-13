MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Charlotte, plans to expand and create at least 200 jobs in Mecklenburg County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday.

The company will establish an advanced materials research and development facility with a minimum project investment of $180 million.

“This particular area of North Carolina is rich in natural resources and lithium but also rich in intellectual capital,” said Shahid Rana, Business Attraction Manager for Mecklenburg County’s Office of Economic Development. “There are some global concerns about lithium and also the EV space and natural resources, but this particular facility is here to actually explore more opportunities and how they can actually advance in that space safely.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

Gov. Cooper released the following statement:

“North Carolina’s innovation economy continues to surge thanks to Albemarle Corporation building its research and development operations in Mecklenburg County. Albemarle’s cutting-edge work will help bring the next generation of clean energy technology to life and create great jobs in North Carolina’s clean energy economy.”

Gov. Cooper says Albemarle Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing chemicals for various markets, including energy, electronics, transportation, construction, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, among others.

The company’s project in Mecklenburg County will create a facility to develop advanced materials research, process improvement approaches, and innovations to bring to market the next generation of products in the lithium and battery markets.

Although wages for the new jobs will vary depending on position, the average salary will be around $94,000, which is above the current average wage in Mecklenburg County of $75,907.

Gov. Cooper said that the state and local area would benefit more than $19 million yearly from the new payroll.

“North Carolina’s momentum in electric vehicles, battery production, and related industries is truly remarkable,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “It’s a pleasure to see this latest vote of confidence in our state from a world-class company like Albemarle.”