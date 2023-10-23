CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte City Council may vote to approve a Social District in Plaza Midwood.

The concept of a social district started during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Roy Cooper passed a law in 2021, allowing social districts in North Carolina.

While Charlotte City Council passed social districts overall in August 2022, it did not launch an application process until March of 2023.

Will this be the year that a social district is approved in Charlotte?

The district’s proposal includes a map of the designated drinking area, the use of reusable cups, signage, and protocol.

Citizens got to tell city leaders what they think about the plan last month. Council member Tariq Bokhari says it’s a big step. “While we are making some progress on the council agenda tonight, we are going to get the Plaza Midwood public hearing, which is the major step that we have been waiting for,” he said. “But it does beg the question, ‘Why is it taking so long?’”

Bokhari has been advocating for social districts since the concept was first introduced in Charlotte. He said they not only have the capability of bringing communities together but also boost the local economy.