CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte City Councilman, who’s currently under investigation for allegedly violating a North Carolina conflict of interest law, is back under the microscope for not previously disclosing other financial interests.

First, it was not filing his campaign finance reports, next, it was allegedly openly breaking a state conflict of interest law, and now, QCN discovered Councilman James “Smuggie” Mitchell also failed to disclose his economic stake in a different construction company, in his statement of economic interest report.

This all came about when the city attorney started Monday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting by explaining Councilman Mitchell was not able to vote on a 21 million dollar city contract with J.E. Dunn Construction.

“He has an investment interest in J.E. Dunn such that when J.E. Dunn does better or has more revenues, his investment increases as well. So I have gone to the statutes and your rules, the statute is 168- 75: No member shall be excused from voting except upon matters involving the consideration of the member’s own financial interest,” Patrick Baker, the City Attorney, explained to the rest of the Council.

Mitchell says he earned employee stock in J.E. Dunn Construction when he worked there for a little more than four years. QCN asked him exactly how much stock he owned during a phone interview, but he dodged the question.

“Are you going to ask me that really? Is that really? Well, you actually, I’ve never asked you how much stock you have in your company. Why is that a question, for how much stock I have?” Mitchell said.

QCN asked Mitchell that question because North Carolina’s state conflict of interest law says council members can’t own more than 10% of companies that do direct business with the city they represent. Mitchell is currently being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigations because he says he owns 25% of Bright Hope Construction, another company that regularly does business with the City of Charlotte. As for his stock in J.E. Dunn, he says it doesn’t even come close to violating that law.

“It’s not like the ownership like Leeper [Bright Hope Construction], it’s not that. It’s employee stock, employees get stock. We earn stock, we can purchase that loan. We’re on payroll,” Mitchell said.

But Mitchell failed to disclose this employee stock on his statement of economic interest report, which all elected officials are required to file for city record.

“That’s just a mistake. Yeah, that’s a mistake,” Mitchell explained, “And so that was just an oversight if it wasn’t there.”

After QCN’s phone interview with Mitchell, he said he would be updating his statement of economic interest report. QCN also reached out to City staff to see if there would be any repercussions for the discrepancy, but they have not responded.

A spokesperson for J.E. Dunn Construction sent QCN a statement explaining Mitchell’s economic stake in their company: