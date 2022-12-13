CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Matt Shaughnessy was one of the first motorists to come across a pedestrian hit by a car on East Independence Boulevard Sunday night. The picture shows emergency crews had arrived, but he’s still shocked when his wife called for help.

Man was struck in area not meant for walking: CMPD

“When my wife called 911, the first thing that happened was she was put on hold,” said Shaughnessy.

Callers on hold or quickly hearing a dispatcher’s voice is becoming a big concern in Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police updated the city council regarding 911 services on Monday.

The department is suffering from low staffing and has fallen below the nationwide goal of 90/10, meaning ninety percent of calls get answered within ten seconds.

Current CMPD stats show the department receives one million 911 calls a year. Sixty percent get answered in 10 seconds, with 99% of calls answered in five minutes.

“100,000 of our calls based on the numbers you provided are being answered after five minutes, and that is concerning because that could be a call about someone’s life in danger,” Charlotte city councilwoman Dimple Ajmera said.

“I don’t know if there is anything done to save him,” Shaughnessy added when talking about Sunday’s accident. “But if the situation had been more tenuous, then a two- or three-minute delay in getting a hold of somebody for emergency services could have made the difference.”

Queen City News has highlighted problems with 911 calls before. In November, we told you about Huntersville residents waiting close to 5 minutes for help. Those calls also go to the Charlotte 911 dispatch center.

Hiring enough dispatchers is both a Queen City and a national problem.

The nationwide average is also below the goal of 90/10, according to the National Number Emergency Association. The organization cites stress, high turnover, and wages as factors.

Even with those factors, CMPD told the council they were working to solve the problem and to give the department a little more time.

“The very fabric of community trust begins with if I call you, will you answer the phone,” CMPD deputy chief David Robinson said. “It’s that simple.”