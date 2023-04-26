CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It is a Barbie unlike any other. Mattel announced the addition of a Barbie doll with Down syndrome.

Queen City News sat down with a Charlotte family to hear them discuss the importance of the news with one another.

“What kind of dolls were we talking about?” Betsy Boone asked her 7-year-old twins.

“I know!” shouted Kennedy. “Barbie!

It’s not often we conduct an interview without asking any questions, but the real-life conversation between Betsy Boone and her 7-year-old twins provided an opportunity to see how meaningful a Barbie with Down syndrome can be to a single family.

“Does Kennedy look like everybody else,” Boone asked her son Jacob.

“No,” he said.

“She doesn’t,” Boone replied. “Kennedy has some special features!”

The new doll just unveiled has some special features too. Barbie worked with the National Down Syndrome Society to carefully craft the doll, which has a shorter frame and a longer torso, more round facial features, and even the palms include a single line, a characteristic those with Down syndrome often have as well.

The dress features symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome.

“And is that a good idea?” Boone asked.

“Yeah,” Jacob replied, “because you shouldn’t have like normal dolls. You should have one that has more features, and stuff like that.”

Every year, 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome equating to one in every 700.

Boone and her husband who have four children, have prayed for Kennedy to have a life of normalcy.

“You can have that Barbie do all the same things that all the other Barbies are doing just like we want Kennedy to do the same thing that everybody else is doing,” Boone said.

Kennedy will never drive, but her parents want the world to see her for what she is and will be capable of.

“I hope that will help people give the Kennedys of the world opportunities to do the same things that everybody else is doing,” Boone said. The Boone family has now started the Kennedy Strong Foundation with the intent to build a community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live as independently as possible.