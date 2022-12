CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –The Charlotte Fire Department says someone set a housefire overnight on Thursday.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 5700 block of Hewitt Dr. Roughly 30 firefighters battled the flames for 20 minutes. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. CFD/ATF K9

“Captain” assisted with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/e8ZyiINg2A — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 15, 2022

Authorities said 30 firefighters fought the blaze at the house on the 5700 block of Hewitt Drive. They worked at the scene for 20 minutes.

