CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire Department said a structure fire they responded to Thursday morning was at a house under construction.

OVERNIGHT: House construction fire near N Tryon extinguished. (Video courtesy of @CharlotteFD)



The two-story house fire in the 200 block of Keswick Avenue took 20 minutes to put out. Emergency personnel had to evacuate an adjacent home.

There were no reported injuries from the fire and officials say the incident is under investigation.