CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Fire Department is welcoming firefighters from Saudi Arabia.

This comes as part of the International Association of Fire Chiefs’ International Fellowship Program; Tuesday was their first day of a 3-week training program.

Each firefighter will have several weeks of skill verification activities and will be assigned and arrive at Charlotte firehouses in mid-December.

They’ll ride as a fifth member until the completion of their visits.

The program focuses on:

Strengthen core competencies through exposure to high-call volume operational environments.

Develop their knowledge, skills, and abilities according to industry best-practices

Adopt the leadership principles of the U.S. fire service, and

Understand the culture and values of the U.S. fire service

Fellows will have their own housing arrangments when off-shift.