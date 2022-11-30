CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Fire Department is welcoming firefighters from Saudi Arabia.
This comes as part of the International Association of Fire Chiefs’ International Fellowship Program; Tuesday was their first day of a 3-week training program.
Each firefighter will have several weeks of skill verification activities and will be assigned and arrive at Charlotte firehouses in mid-December.
They’ll ride as a fifth member until the completion of their visits.
The program focuses on:
- Strengthen core competencies through exposure to high-call volume operational environments.
- Develop their knowledge, skills, and abilities according to industry best-practices
- Adopt the leadership principles of the U.S. fire service, and
- Understand the culture and values of the U.S. fire service
Fellows will have their own housing arrangments when off-shift.