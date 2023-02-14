CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rocky River basketball player collapsed during a basketball tournament at Independence High School on Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Rocky River High senior Henry Price collapsed while playing in the Southwestern 4A Conference basketball tournament. Price is a listed as a senior.

Please keep the young man from @RockyRiver_BB in your prayers tonight. Praying for a full recovery and peace for his family — Southwestern4A Conference (@southwestern4a) February 15, 2023

Officials said “medics responded immediately to provide medical care and transported him to the hospital for additional treatment.”

There is no additional information at this time.

The Charlotte Observer reported that the game was suspended after the incident. Additionally, officials postponed the final game of the night. Reportedly, officials asked fans to leave the building.