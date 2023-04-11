RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman’s $5 scratch-off lottery win will fund her dream Paris trip.

Amie Sears, 46, said she’s taking her, and fiancée to France, thanks to a recent $150,000 N.C. Lottery win.

“Since I was a little kid, I always wanted to go to Paris,” Sears said. “I think my mom instilled it in me.”

Sears bought her $5 Cashword Multiplier ticket from the Harris Teeter on Rea Road in Charlotte. The crossword scratch-off game is among her favorites.

“I like playing those because it’s entertainment for me,” she said. “It takes time to scratch every little letter.”

Sears collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $106,876.