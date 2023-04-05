CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A northeast Charlotte middle school went on ‘modified lockdown’ after there were reports of shots fired, according to CMPD.

The situation happened at James Martin Middle School, which is on the 6300 block of University Pointe Boulevard.

Police advised that after investigation no shots were fired in the school and the noise heard were lockers closing due to an altercation between two students, who both were unarmed.

Out of an abundance of caution, authorities said the school went on lockdown.

The following statement (in-part) was provided by CMS regarding the situation: