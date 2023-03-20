CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When you think of the best sports cities in America, does the Queen City come to mind? It should, according to a Sports Business Journal ranking.

The report ranked Charlotte the 3rd Best Sports City in the U.S.

We know what you’re thinking:

“How could Charlotte rank so high given its recent lack of success by the city’s professional teams?”

The Sports Business Journal said it’s about opportunity, not success.

The Journal’s research team analyzed each market’s “opportunity and environment to conduct sports business” and included feedback from industry insiders about “stability, market size, fandom, impact and culture.”

The Sports Business Journal said Charlotte’s 3rd best ranking stemmed from the Queen City being the country’s fourth-fasted growing city.

The report cited Charlotte’s “oversized motorsports footprint” and 28 sports properties, including three “big league” teams as major contributing factors.

Several financial institutions that are “top-tier sports sponsors” are also headquartered in the city.

Only Dallas and New York City ranked higher on the Sports Business Journal rankings.