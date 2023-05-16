CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte was named one of the best places to live in the country, according to a U.S. News & World Report released Tuesday.

The report compares the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. based on affordability, quality of life, desirability, and the job market.

TOP 10 🏙️😤 | Charlotte was named one of the best places to live in the country, according to a U.S. News & World Report released Tuesday. More: https://t.co/9M5Xjaw9cE pic.twitter.com/GoakaD72So — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 16, 2023

The complete top 10 list can be seen below:

Green Bay, Wisconsin Huntsville, Alabama Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina Boulder, Colorado Sarasota, Florida Naples, Florida Portland, Maine Charlotte, North Carolina Colorado Springs, Colorado Fayetteville, Arkansas

Charlotte is home to many attractions, sporting events, food venues, and breweries while being within a reasonable distance of the mountains and the beach.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a great place to live,” said Mayor Vi Lyles.

Spectrum Center (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

NASCAR Hall of Fame (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Quail Hollow(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Hornets game (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Bank of America Stadium (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Coca-Cola 600 (Photo by Rainier Ehrhardt/Getty Images)

The four measures factored into the year’s rankings were weighted (in part) based on a public survey by thousands of individuals around the country to discover what qualities they considered essential when it comes to a place to live.

“The word is out that Charlotte is a great place for both businesses and families, with economic opportunity for everyone,” Lyles continued. “Thank you to all our residents who contribute to making our city truly special. We will continue our work in making Charlotte an even better place to call home.”

For more information on Best Places to Live, explore Facebook and Twitter using #BestPlacesToLive.