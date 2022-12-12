CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Leaders at a Charlotte non-profit that are focused on giving people a sense of dignity say they’re helping more people than ever before. Project Outpour started in the midst of the pandemic, offering free shower services to people in need.

The services officially started in late 2019 but paused during the pandemic shutdown. Since restarting services, the small but mighty crew has been stopping by dozens of Charlotte neighborhoods to help a record number of people.

A simple shower can improve someone’s sense of dignity. Project Outpour was a new idea to the Queen City that came while the founder lived in the lone star state. Along with the caring crew comes a group of volunteers breaking stereotypes about homelessness.

“A lot of our people have jobs and they can’t show up to work without consistent bathing and so the biggest thing with us is we help people keep their jobs,” said Chief Dignity Officer, Laura Gorecki.

Keeping a job gets people back on their feet. The free showers take place inside a trailer outfitted with two full bathrooms. People are provided with washcloths, towels, razors, soap and anything else they need.

Organizers say this year more than 850 people have taken advantage of the services, which is more than double what Project Outpour volunteers saw last year.

“It’s a combination of just a lot more people need these services, the word has gotten out and we have been able to expand to get people where they are,” said Gorecki.

The shower trailer stops by the six same locations every week. A tube takes the wastewater to a nearby sewer, while power is provided by a generator or direct plug-in. Water can be pumped in from any kind of outside spigot.

“We have propane-heated instant hot water, so it never runs out,” said Gorecki.

Hot water is a resource most of us take for granted.

“Especially on a day like today. People come out of the shower and they are like, man I just feel so much better,” said Gorecki.

Project Outpour also provides people with shirts, socks and underwear. You can visit this link to learn how you can volunteer or donate to the cause.