CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte paramedic who was on duty and suffered a medical emergency has died, the department announced on Sunday.

Mark Hayes, who had been with the Medic department for over 25 years, died on Saturday.

“This tragic development has had a profound impact on Medic and its employees,” Mecklenburg EMS executive director John Peterson said in a statement. “On behalf of Mark’s co-workers, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time of solace.”

No other information on the incident was provided.