CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte City Council voted Monday to renew its transportation contract with the City of Concord, which provides bus service to and from the JW Clay station.

As Cabarrus County grows, transit leaders have big plans for its transportation system to expand with it.

With eight routes running seven days per week, servicing 525,000 passengers annually, Concord Kannapolis Area Transit operates on a larger scale than many other cities of its size. With the county expected to grow by 50 percent in the next 20 years, transit leaders are already planning to ramp up operations.

“If you could redo Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, you can’t really live with mobility. After food, clothing, and shelter, most people don’t have the fortune to walk to their jobs,” said Concord Kannapolis Area Transit Director L.J. Weslowski.

In 2020, Weslowski and other Cabarrus transit leaders created their first long-range transportation plan. They’re currently on phase one of six.

“It’s a big plan. It’s a big vision. It’s a 20-year plan with a billion-dollar price tag to it,” said Weslowski.

Their first priority is consolidating Concord Kannapolis Area Transit and the Cabarrus County Transportation Service into one entity. Then, they hope to increase bus frequency from every 60-75 minutes to every 30 minutes. Eventually, they plan to cut it down even further to 15 minutes.

Riders like Gerard Barnette say they rely on Concord Kannapolis Area Transit, also known as Rider, to get around. While Barnette says changes in the past few years have made it easier to get into Charlotte, there are still some areas that need improvement.

“If you’re going to the high school – Concord High, Concord Middle – you can’t actually get there by bus,” he said. “I think it would be a whole lot better if they just expanded some of the routes.”

By 2040, the system hopes to increase the number of routes from eight to 21 and even add light and commuter rail service.

“A lot of folks are moving throughout the whole region. It isn’t all about just going in and out of Charlotte necessarily, but there’s becoming a need to have sort of cross traffic,” said Weslowski.