CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dozens of people marched on Monday to march for change on Sugar Creek Road.

The community faces increasing challenges due to poverty, homelessness, and gentrification.

There’s a commonly held belief that history repeats itself. That what’s gone on before will continue on and on. But, there are pivotal times when change comes from those brave and persistent enough to demand it.

“No more violence! No more guns!” chanted Glenda Horton Manning. “Strong community!”

Manning grew up in the Greenville neighborhood in Charlotte. Like many historic African-American neighborhoods, the community disappeared.

“I love my people,” Manning said. “I love being Black. I really do, even though we have the history of the struggles we’ve come through.”

Her home for the last 50 years has been the Hidden Valley neighborhood. It’s right along Sugar Creek Road, where it’s rough sometimes.

“But then we have hotels in the community that serve our homeless,” said Glenda.

Homelessness. Lack of grocery stores. Lack of health care or mental health services. Lack of affordable housing. Many challenges have compounded in the Sugar Creek corridor.

“One thing that stays in my head and in my heart all the time is that what happens to other people can happen to me,” said Glenda.

But don’t think for one second that anyone there is letting go and giving up.

They march for their community, knowing with certainty that history has shown them hope is powerful and change is possible.