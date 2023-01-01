CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday.
At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
Over at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, Rhiannon and Stephen welcomed Ryett Lukens to the world at 12:33 a.m. on Sunday.
Hospital officials at both health providers said mom and babies were overjoyed, healthy, and doing well.
