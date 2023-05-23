CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte mobile phone store owner who sold and shipped thousands of devices has been found guilty by a federal jury on Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Tuesday.

Rami Mhana, 46, was found guilty by a federal jury on several charges including money laundering and fraudulently selling iPhones to overseas buyers.

Mhana owner Wireless City Fashions on Bradford Drive in Charlotte, court records showed. He also owned multiple Boost Mobile stores. From 2017 through 2019, Mhana purchased thousands of electronic devices, many of which had been stolen. The devices were shipped to the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.

He received over $4 million in international wires over the course of the operation.