KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte teen was killed and two other juveniles were hospitalized in a shooting last week, Kannapolis Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. last Thursday on Elwood Street.

Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins, 17, was found with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed into a home and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the police report.

This is not believed to be a random act, officers said.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation. The two juveniles believed to be involved in the incident were taken to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.