CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Queen City is home to one of the oldest water tanks in the country. Thousands of commuters pass by it every day without giving it a second thought. The tank is now more noticeable than ever thanks to a community project launched by Charlotte Water.

The water tower may look familiar to most people as it’s along the Brookshire Freeway and is the first thing you see entering Uptown from the north. You can now see the historic tank clearly at all hours of the night and there are possibly more changes to come.

The Vest Water Tower is big and it has an even bigger job as one of the largest providers of water for the City of Charlotte. There are more than 1.2 million gallons of water stored inside.

“We have these two historic landmarks that are really the foundation of building the City of Charlotte,” said Charlotte Water Director, Angela Charles.

The other landmark is the neighboring Vest Water Treatment plant that was built in 1900. 22 years later plans were made to build the water tower.

“There was a drought in our community in 1911 and as a result of the drought our forefathers decided, hey we really need to provide fire protection for our community,” said Charles.

Today the tower is used for more than fire protection; it provides water to all of Uptown and South End. The location is key as the tower sits on an elevated area in the McCrorey Heights Neighborhood. It’s a straight line south of Mountain Island Lake, Charlotte’s main water source.

“We would never have any plans to eliminate this tank from our system because of the critical location of it,” said Charles.

You could say the tower is now fit and fancy enough for the Queen City with it lit from dusk to dawn. 62 led lights are on the elevated walkway and 12 led lights are used to up light the bottom.

“We got many requests to do something locally about this landmark and so this a community landmark,” said Charles.

Some of the previous requests involved painting the water tower, with logos on the actual tank portion. Charlotte Water leaders say that didn’t find the community plan.

Right now Charlotte Water leaders are working with neighbors to see if they would support a plan to change the light color on the water tower to match the Charlotte skyline on any given night.