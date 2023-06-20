CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man and a Waxhaw man have been indicted in a multimillion-dollar bank fraud case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

64-year-old Charlotte resident Bruce Marko and 48-year-old Waxhaw resident Kotto Paul were among four people mentioned in Tuesday’s announcement.

Court records show that from 2016 through 2021, more than $17 million was defrauded from at least 17 financial institutions through several measures including false tax returns and false employment information.

The money was used to purchase real estate and personal expenses, court documents showed.

Several others have been convicted and ordered to pay restitution in the case.