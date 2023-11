CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As the old saying goes, you have to spend money to make money.

A Charlotte woman has banked $100,00 after buying a $30 scratch-off, North Carolina Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

Charlotte resident Bonita Ham bought a $30 Black Titanium scratch-off ticket from the Coulwood BP gas station on Bellhaven Boulevard in northwest Charlotte.

The game offers six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. She took home $71,259 after taxes.