CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman is a little richer Friday after she claimed her $1 million prize from a Jan. 13 Mega Millions drawing.

Tiffany Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road near Wilgrove Mint Hill Road.

After claiming her prize at HQ, she took home a grand total of $712,503 after taxes.