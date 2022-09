CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman is celebrating a $200,000 lottery prize win after she tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Officials said Celise Redmon bought her winning Lincoln scratch-off ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way.

Redmon took home $142,000 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

The NC Education Lottery said the Lincoln game debuted in September with six $200,000 prizes. Four top prizes remain to be claimed.