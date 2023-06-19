CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A local group is working to keep kids out of trouble while teaching history and encouraging youth to pursue higher education.

D.R.E.A.M. Dream Drill Team teaches youth ages 6 to 18 Historically Black Colleges and Universities style drumming and dancing. The group performs at big festivals like the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas.

“I’ve been like into drumming all my life,” Antario Shine, drummer, said. “I’ve been teaching myself how to drum with chopsticks on shoe boxes.”

He’s one of 40 kids on D.R.E.A.M. Dream Drill Team. A few of them gave Queen City News a preview of what they do twice a week at practice learning to drum and dance. They performed at the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas.

The federal holiday Juneteenth celebrates the official day all enslaved people in America learned they were free. On June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, Union soldiers traveled to Galveston, Texas, to tell enslaved Africans that they were free and legally considered Americans.

“Drum and dance are so important to Black culture, and they’re so important to African culture,” Devin McDaniels, Band Administrator, said. “We need to teach these kids is that these things come from our ancestors.”

The kids in the group say they learned more about Juneteenth history in their extracurricular group than they did at school.

“I learned it was when slavery ended,” Antario Shine said. “Did you learn that in school?” Queen City News asked.

“I learned that from my band administrator at D.R.E.A.M.,” Shine said.

“It means a lot to teach our youth about it because they’re not learning it in the schools,” Chanel Norman said. “They’re not learning it at home, so we have to continue to educate our people about our culture.”

H.B.C.U. Style drill teams give kids a safe space to try something new. Many youths set a goal to pursue higher education at historically Black Colleges or Universities after participating in drill teams. Organizers say at least three D.R.E.A.M. alumni have become H.B.C.U. drummers.

“Here in Charlotte, we have a lot of violence that goes on different sides of the town,” Damien Norman, drum coach, said. “We’re making kids against violence. We try to teach them discipline, respect, excellence, accountability, and morals to erase that red line.”

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The group is recruiting drummers and dancers ages 6 to 18 to teach them fundamentals and much more. There are also opportunities to sponsor students to participate in the group.

To learn more about the group, visit their Instagram page.