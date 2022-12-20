Green’s Lunch at West Fourth Street is pondering a sale as the restaurant nears its 100-year anniversary.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s not easy, to find the right words because sometimes they aren’t there.

“I don’t know what to say other than the fact I’m trying to do the best I can,” said Joanna Sikiotis.

Since she was about 14, Sikiotis has been behind the counter at Green’s Lunch at West Fourth Street.

“We are Charlotte’s oldest restaurant, and I’m proud of that,” she said.

She grew up on their hotdogs, alongside her family, running their 97-year-old restaurant.

“I’ve got plans for 100 years, but I’m tired,” she said.

But, like life, plans change. The restaurant sits in the shadows of Charlotte’s skyscrapers.

“Well, we’re losing our heritage, really; we’re losing everything that’s important,” said Sikiotis.

Joanna’s mom just put the land where their restaurant is up for sale. Sands Investment Group listed the property for $3 million. For decades, the iconic restaurant was a humble reminder of Charlotte’s roots, standing small against the towering city. It’s a stone’s throw from the Knights’ Truist Field. But now, Joanna said, they can’t keep up.

“I hope we can make it to our 100. I’m just tired; I’m exhausted. Mentally. Physically,” said Sikiotis.

Those words that are hard to say have yet to be official. They still have to see what offers come in, and they aren’t in any hurry to go. But when it comes time for goodbye, it may be easier by then.

“It is bittersweet,” said Joanna.