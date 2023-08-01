CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — JPMorgan Chase has announced it is expanding again in the Carolinas. By 2025, the firm expects to have more than 100 branches throughout both states.

The plan is to hire more than 200 new employees in the company’s Charlotte office by the end of 2024, where the firm is adding 24,000 square feet of additional space.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in Charlotte to serve more businesses locally, across the US and globally,” Dan Wilkening, Commercial Banking Chief Administrative Officer at JPMorgan Chase, said in a written statement, released on Tuesday. “We will continue to invest in the region, hiring top talent to join our banking technology, lending, client service, and onboarding teams to deliver even more value to our clients.”

In 2018, Chase announced it was opening 40 branches in North and South Carolina. Today, the firm has 48 branches throughout the Carolinas.

Other cities across the region that will be seeing growth commitments include Charleston, Columbia, Greensboro, Myrtle Beach, and Raleigh/Durham.

Since 2018, Chase has invested more than $4.6 million in North and South Carolina with nonprofit organizations and universities to support jobs and skills training, small business growth, neighborhood revitalization, and financial health.

“In the next few years, we plan to grow our presence throughout the Carolinas through new branch locations and more employees to serve the existing and increasing customer demand. We look forward to helping even more people, businesses, and communities in this region build an even stronger, more resilient financial future,” Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking said in a written statement.