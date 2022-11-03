TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While no one claimed the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing, one person who bought their ticket in Iredell County can celebrate a $1 million prize.

NC Education Lottery officials said a ticket bought in Troutman matched all five white balls.

The ticket was bought at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway.

Eleven other tickets, including some purchased in Charlotte and Huntersville, matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000, officials said.

Other $50,000 winning tickets were sold in Mebane, Winston-Salem, New Bern, Littleton, Yadkinville, Holly Springs and Youngsville.

A ticket bought at a Raleigh Food Lion won $100,000.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.5 billion ahead of Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.