CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chester County School District held a special school security meeting Monday, days after arrests and security issues affected two high schools.

Through CSD board chairperson Doug Shannon, the school district released a public statement at the meeting.

The school district addressed two security breaches this past Wednesday at Chester and Great Falls High Schools. School district leaders want to provide “a safe and nurturing learning environment” while hosting classes in school buildings built in the 1970s and 80s.

Shannon expressed that the board had “concerns and anxieties” over the recent incidents but was committed to providing a safe learning atmosphere. A regularly reviewed safety plan backs the goal for each school in a collaborative effort among law enforcement, emergency responders, and school safety experts.

The plan includes:

Various security measures with controlled access points, surveillance cameras, security personnel on-site, and visitor check-in procedures.

Regular drills

Mental health services

Communication systems to get accurate and factual information to parents/community during the event of an emergency

Ongoing training and professional development for staff

Open lines of communication with local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and other relevant authorities to ensure a coordinated response to emergencies

The district completed its statement vowing to its commitment to adapting to “changing circumstances and emerging threats.”

It also said it “encouraged parents and guardians to be actively involved in our safety efforts by reporting any concerns or suspicious activities to school authorities.”