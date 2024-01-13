CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 10-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an incident Friday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials say a small fire happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, January 12, in the 11000 block of Spring Laurel Drive.

A 10-year-old was using a lighter in the bathroom and accidentally burned themselves, fire officials say. No one else was injured.

The child was taken to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital for care, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).