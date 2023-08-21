QUEEN CITY NEWS – Classes resume Monday for public school students in several districts surrounding Charlotte.

In South Carolina, students in York County return to class in Fort Mill and Rock Hill. Lancaster County schools are also opening up for the fall semester Monday.

In the North Carolina mountains, Watauga County schools and Ashe County schools are welcoming students back to class on Monday.

Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Public Schools still have one more week of summer recess, and will return to class next Monday.