CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officer and another pedestrian were struck by a vehicle Sunday night, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

Officials say the incident happened sometime after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, near the intersection of South Boulevard and Sharon Lakes Drive.

The CMPD officer was not taken to the hospital, but the other person hit was taken by MEDIC to the hospital for serious injuries, authorities say.