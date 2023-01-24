CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News has uncovered new details in the investigation into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shooting over the weekend.

Police say two people suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators say the person shot by police was not the one suffering a “mental health crisis” that brought officers to the scene.

Neighbors were disturbed by the turn of events Saturday at the Wyndham Place neighborhood in University City.

“I saw a bunch of cop cars. My neighbors had called earlier, but I missed the call. They called to say, ‘There’s a shooting. Is your mama at home by herself? I was like, ‘Shooting. What do you mean?” said neighbor Brandy Hamilton.

“I just heard some shots, some loud bangs, as I can pretty much call it,” said another neighbor.

CMPD initially came to the scene to serve what’s known as “involuntary commitment” paperwork to a man.

“That’s dealing oftentimes with somebody that’s in a mental health crisis,” said Deputy Chief Tonya Arrington with CMPD.

When police were already out on Billings Park Drive to serve the paperwork, they got 911 calls about a domestic assault involving a deadly weapon at that same home.

Police are not releasing the exact timeline, but at some point, according to a police report, the man who was having the paperwork served on him was holding a woman at knifepoint and not letting her leave.

Investigators say another man stepped in and shot the man who was having a mental health crisis and holding the woman hostage.

Officers saw a man firing a gun toward the back of the home. That’s when police say they shot the person who shot the man who was holding the woman hostage.

“They observed a subject that was actively discharging his firearm toward the rear of the residence,” said Deputy Chief Arrington. “An officer observed this and discharged his firearm at the subject that was actively firing and stopped the immediate threat.”

Police say they don’t know if the hospital discharged the gunshot victims, but they described their injuries Saturday as not life-threatening.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating because an officer shot someone.

CMPD is looking into what led up to the shooting.

QCN asked CMPD if anyone was facing charges in the original incident, and police say that’s all still under investigation.