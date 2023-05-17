CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News supports Mental Health Awareness Month and National Police Week.

First responders recently have endured trying times, trying to keep people safe, especially police officers.

For one CMPD officer, years and years of doing dangerous work took a toll on him mentally.

Sgt. Donnie Penix is the keynote speaker at the second annual Embrace Mental Health Breakfast, and he’ll get to share his experiences Thursday.

The event is at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church on 1609 East Fifth Street in Charlotte. All first responders, nurses, and teachers are welcome.

Reaching a breaking point

Penix said he reached a breaking point seven years ago and begrudgingly sought help. Now he is helping his fellow officers so they don’t go through what he experienced.

Penix, who works the airport beat at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for CMPD, has been on the force for 26 years.

“It’s a job I love,” Penix said. “I’m a second-generation police officer. My father was a police officer.”

For much of his career, he worked apprehending dangerous criminals as a patrol officer, SWAT, VCAT, the ALERT team, and K-9 before working for the Explosive Detection K-9 team at the airport. But he wasn’t always this upbeat. Years and years of doing a difficult job were taking a toll on him.

“It just compounded and compounded, and it finally got to a breaking point,” he added.

That breaking point came in 2016 while serving a warrant, gunfire erupted, and his partner got shot; he survived.

“That shooting just kinda opened the floodgates of emotion and trauma that I experienced; I just couldn’t take it anymore,” Penix added.

The officer said he had become isolated. He drove a wedge between himself and the people he supervised. They were complaining about his attitude until one day, his chain of command called him in for a meeting and told him.

“(The superior said) You have a problem. And it was the first time when I heard that – that I – it registered – and said – yes I do, and I need some help. So I took a step,” the veteran said.

Getting help

That step, he said, was the hardest thing he’d ever done in his police career.

“I was embarrassed,” Penix said. “I didn’t know what people were gonna think of me. We, by nature, in this police culture, don’t ask for help. We’re supposed to be the ones that help others.”

Approximately 1-3 percent of the general population suffers from PTSD. In stark contrast, it’s as high as 20% for police officers.

“I learned a lot about counseling — it’s not a one size fits all for everyone. You have to find someone you connect with,” Penix said.

Finding the right counselor was a journey itself for the sergeant. Who could he trust? Who could he feel safe with his emotions?

Then he found Presbyterian Psychological Services, a non-profit specializing in pro-bono counseling for first responders. Dr. Mary Gail Frawley-O’Dea leads that Sharon Road-based agency.

“It was difficult, but it was hands down the best thing I’d ever done in my entire life,” Penix said.

Since seeking therapy and his story circulating among his peers, Penix says many officers now seek him for advice.

“Hopefully, by sharing my message and what I went through, (it) will inspire others to ask for help when they need it.”

Penix plans to retire soon, but he will continue to help his fellow first responders embrace their mental health needs.