CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A missing man has been found and reunited with his family after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a Silver Alert had been issued for him on Thursday.

David Sherwin, 83, was last seen in his vehicle around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Virginia Ave., not far from The Plaza, CMPD said. He was reported missing around 7:33 a.m.

Images of him and his vehicle along with its plates were released. Sherwin suffers from a form of cognitive impairment.

Shewrin was last seen wearing a white and blue printed shirt and dark jeans.