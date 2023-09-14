CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cash went flying after an armored truck crash in north Charlotte Thursday morning, and police are trying to track down anyone who stole money during the incident.

The situation happened around 10:30 a.m. on Sunset Road near Reames Road; police said all but one lane of Sunset was closed until about 11:50 a.m.

People working in businesses nearby said they’ve never seen anything like it.

“It was pandemonium, man,” said Rob Cook with Trimmer Barbershop. “Barrels of money all over the place. Everybody out there.”

Queen City News was on the scene and learned that a GardaWorld armored truck had become disabled and was involved in the wreck.

“They didn’t get too much money if they did get any,” Cook said. “But if you did get that money… you should turn it in.”