CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Christmas came early for hundreds of families across Charlotte. Wednesday was ‘Delivery Day’ for the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project and Toy Drive.

Officers dropped off toys at people’s homes with donations. These donations came from the community in a months-long effort. It helped put a smile on numerous children’s faces, most of which were not expecting much of a Christmas this year.

CMPD partnered with Queen City News, CPI, Charlotte Fire, The Salvation Army, Huntersville Ford, Rock Hill Ford, Charlotte Turkey Trot, Walmart, and others.