CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some major, last-minute attendance policy changes are being made for a pair of high school football games in Charlotte Friday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Friday morning.

The first event affected is at North Meck (3-4) featuring a game against Chambers (5-2) at 7 p.m. Nobody under the age of 21 will be allowed in if they are not accompanied by an adult and each adult may bring a maximum of four people.

The other event affected is the homecoming contest at West Charlotte (6-1) against Harding (1-6) at 7 p.m. Anyone attending must have a pre-sold ticket and there will be no bags, or re-entry, allowed. Students under the age of 18 from only the home team will be allowed to enter the home gate without being accompanied by an adult. No tickets will be sold at the gates.

The major policy changes for the two games come on the heels of several recent incidents that have escalated into fights in the stands with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police having to intervene.