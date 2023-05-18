CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A federal investigation has been launched over the handling of a sexual harassment case by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district.

CMS sex assault trial enters Day 2; student’s mother testifies

The case is listed under pending cases for Elementary School Education (ESE) and the list of cases was last updated on May 8, 2023, according to the Office for Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Education.

The investigation was opened on November 7, 2022. The pending case does not specify exactly what the incident or incidents are that are being looked into.

This is the latest development in a sequence of events involving the district and harassment and assault claims by current and former students.

Students voice concerns with CMS, Myers Park HS during sex assault protests

In January, CMS went to trial over a reported sex assault at Myers Park High School. A former Myers Park student said the school system and police did not properly respond before, during, and after the incident in 2015.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018. The jury found that CMS, and CMPD, were not at fault.