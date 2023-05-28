CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The rain has thrown a wrench into plans for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Saturday’s Xfinity Race had already been postponed and moved to Monday at Noon. The Coke 600 was set to start on Sunday at 6 p.m. (Fox Charlotte).

11 machines were brought in by NASCAR this weekend in an attempt to dry the track. “The jet dryer is a down-draft machine,” said Jonathan Coleman of the Charlotte Motor Speedway. “That basically is a jet engine pushing air but also heat into the racetrack to help dry.”

Fans traveled for Sunday’s sold-out race from across the country including 18 foreign countries including Australia, Tanzania, and the Czech Republic, according to Speedway officials.

The rain is expected to move out by Memorial Day Monday.